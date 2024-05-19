Live
Just In
Officials asked to make foolproof arrangements of vote counting
- GMC Additional Commissioner K Rajya Lakshmi instructs officials to make arrangements for counting of votes as per EC guidelines
- Asks to prepare proceedings for allotment of staff for vote counting
Guntur : GMC Additional Commissioner and Guntur West Assembly constituency returning officer K Rajya Lakshmi conducted a meeting at the GMC office and reviewed the arrangements for counting of votes to be taken up at ANU on June 4, here on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Lakshmi directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for counting at the university.
In the backdrop of counting of votes, there is need to furnish information of candidates contested in the elections, she said.
Officials are instructed to make arrangements for counting of votes as per guidelines of the Election Commission and set up tables as per sector polling booths.
She directed officials to prepare proceedings for allotment of staff for counting of votes and directed to arrange computers, internet facilities to send counting of votes to the Election Commission and district administration.
GMC executive engineer Konda Reddy, Koteswara Rao, superintendents Venakta Ramaiah, Sambasiva Rao, Pamdma were among those who participated.