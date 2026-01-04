Officials check potential lands for development

Anakapalli: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Commissioner N Tej Bharat inspected various sites to check on lands that have development potential in the area.

On Saturday, the VMRDA Commissioner and chairperson along with Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar visited Haripuram and Panchadarla villages of Rambilli mandal and Cherlopalem village of Munagapaka mandal in Elamanchili constituency.

Subsequently, the Chairman and Commissioner inspected incomplete works at the Chowduwada MIG layout and instructed the officials to take immediate steps to complete them at the earliest so that the layout would be made readied. Chief engineer Bhavani Shankar, Estate Officer Dayanidhi, chief planning officer Shilpa, executive engineer Rambabu and other officials participated in the field visit.