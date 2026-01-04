  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Officials check potential lands for development

  • Created On:  4 Jan 2026 9:00 AM IST
Officials check potential lands for development
X

Anakapalli: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Commissioner N Tej Bharat inspected various sites to check on lands that have development potential in the area.

On Saturday, the VMRDA Commissioner and chairperson along with Elamanchili MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar visited Haripuram and Panchadarla villages of Rambilli mandal and Cherlopalem village of Munagapaka mandal in Elamanchili constituency.

Subsequently, the Chairman and Commissioner inspected incomplete works at the Chowduwada MIG layout and instructed the officials to take immediate steps to complete them at the earliest so that the layout would be made readied. Chief engineer Bhavani Shankar, Estate Officer Dayanidhi, chief planning officer Shilpa, executive engineer Rambabu and other officials participated in the field visit.

Tags

VMRDAPranav GopalDevelopment InspectionElamanchiliInfrastructure Projects
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Prabhas sets dance floor on fire with Nache Nache remix promo

Music for The Raja Saab has been composed by Thaman S and the inclusion of “Nache Nache” aims to appeal to both long-time fans of the original track and a new generation of viewers.

Prabhas sets dance floor on fire with Nache Nache remix promo

National News

More
Share it
X