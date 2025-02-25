Officials conduct surprise raids on 73 petrol bunks

Vijayawada : The officials of legal metrology, civil supplies and vigilance and enforcements conducted sur-prise raids on petrol bunks and other outlets and noticed tampering of pulser boards (TOK-HEIM company) and found extra fitting of chip in dispensing units at Anantapur and Rajamahendravaram.

On the instructions of the state DGP and director general of vigilance and enforcement de-partment, Harish Kumar Gupta, 36 teams comprising the officials of three departments con-ducted raids on 73 petrol bunks and retail outlets.

The DGP, in a press release on Monday, announced that the officials registered nine cases for violation of rules and penalty collected from some petrol bunk owners.

Harish Kumar said the officials during the surprise checks noticed that tampering of pulser boards (TOKHEIM company) and extra fitting of chip in two dispensing units at Sanapa village of Atmakur mandal in Anantapur district.

In Rajamahendravaram, the officials noticed a variation of 20 ml in delivery with five litre test measure. They also noticed delivering 50 ml and 40 ml short for five litre measure.

The officials also noticed shortage of 30 ml fuel for five litres standard measure in Eluru and 40 ML less for one litre in Nellore.

Harish Kumar Gupta announced that 36 teams inspected 73 petrol bunk premises and filed six Legal Metrology cases under LM Act 2009 and three 6 (a) cases were booked under the Essen-tial Commodities Act 1955 and seized 14,503 litres of petrol and 14,585 litres of diesel and 561 litres of 2T oil worth Rs 32,77,664 in Nellore district. The officials seized three pulser boards (two tampered and one original) worth Rs 75,000 in Anantapur district and the total valued atRs.33,77,664.

In Kurnool, the officials imposed penalty of Rs 25,000 on a petrol bunk dealer for violation of legal metrology department rules.

DGP Harish Kumar warned all petrol bunk dealers and petrol bunk owners in the state not to indulge in such activities which are causing hardships to the common people and also stated that the surprise raids will continue further in the state.