Officials directed to ensure tight security at strongrooms

Srikakulam : Tight security is mandatory at strongrooms and ensure strict vigil round-the-clock, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena directed district collector Manzeer Zilani Samoon and SP G R Radhika. The CEO held a review with the returning and police officials at a private engineering college near Srikakulam city on Saturday where EVMs kept at strong rooms and counting of votes to be conducted on 4 June.

On the occasion, he instructed the officials to take all required measures for the safety of the EVMs till counting of votes and it is the duty of the officials concerned to arrange three phase security system.

The CEO asked them not to allow unauthorised persons into the premises of strongrooms.

Later in the evening, the CEO inspected strongrooms and security arrangements made at the strongrooms where EVMs are kept from eight Assembly constituencies and one parliamentary constituency.