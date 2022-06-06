Officials speed up land acquisition for projects

Vizianagaram : The district administration were instructed to speed up land acquisition for Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi and Tarakarama Teertha Sagar and Thotapalli project. Both projects would be helpful to multiply the irrigation area in the district.

As of now the district administration has acquired 5,039 acres of land out of required 5,290 acres for channel excavation and for rehabilitation purpose. A Surya Kumari said that the balance lands will be acquired, and the bills and compensation amount would be deposited into their accounts soon.

In connection with Tarakarama Teertha sagar, which is under progress out of 3,447 acres, 3,235 acres were acquired and even the funds for 33 acres are ready and they would be disbursed in coming few days. The project is aimed for the both irrigation and drinking water supply in Vizianagaram.

Collector said that Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi is going to change the face of Vizianagaram district and definitely it would double the yield and irrigation area of the district. It would help the public to work in their native areas and it would reduce the migrations also.

Around 4,500 acres of land is estimated to acquire for the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi and it would be completed in two phases. All the three projects are kept in the priority list and the district administration is monitoring the rehabilitation works for the displaced public.

Revenue divisional officer H Bhavani Shankar said that they have cleared the excreta for the Koradapeta villagers under Tarakarama Teertha Sagar and they have identified land for rehabilitation for the locals.