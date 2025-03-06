Officials told to continue crackdown on illicit liquor

Nuzvid : Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Nishanth Kumar and Director of Prohibition and Excise Rahul Dev Sharma conducted a surprise inspection at the Nuzvid Prohibition and Excise Office reviewing enforcement measures against illicit liquor.

During the inspection, officials examined records and assessed the ongoing crackdown on illicit liquor (Natu Sara).

Nishanth Kumar emphasised the government’s commitment to eradicating illicit liquor through the Navodayam 2.0 initiative, which includes awareness campaigns in villages and towns about its health, social, and economic dangers. Authorities were instructed to take strict action against repeat offenders under the ABC category, impose fines for violations, register cases against suppliers of jaggery used in illicit liquor production and promote the toll-free number 14405 for reporting illegal activities.

State Task Force Assistant Commissioner Vivek Yadav, Eluru Deputy Commissioner B Srilatha and Eluru Assistant Excise Commissioner KVN Prabhu Kumar accompanied them during the inspection.