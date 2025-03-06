Live
- Sports Min Mandaviya to chair ‘Chintan Shivir’ on 2028 Olympics preparation, sports governance
- Udit Raj says Akhilesh not wrong in supporting Abu Azmi
- Emeralds students shine in CA results
- Champions Trophy: Miller backs NZ to win, admits travel ahead of semi-final wasn’t ideal
- 7 robbers held, booty worth ₹35 lakh recovered
- Regency College Celebrates National Cold Cuts Day with Culinary Flair
- No season should be off-season for Uttarakhand, says PM Modi
- Remove encroachments, Commissioner instructs officials
- Ultraviolette Unveils Tesseract Electric Scooters in India; Check Prices
- Bangladesh Interim govt yet again fails to provide textbooks to millions of students
Just In
Officials told to continue crackdown on illicit liquor
Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Nishanth Kumar and Director of Prohibition and Excise Rahul Dev Sharma conducted a surprise inspection at the Nuzvid Prohibition and Excise Office reviewing enforcement measures against illicit liquor.
Nuzvid : Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Nishanth Kumar and Director of Prohibition and Excise Rahul Dev Sharma conducted a surprise inspection at the Nuzvid Prohibition and Excise Office reviewing enforcement measures against illicit liquor.
During the inspection, officials examined records and assessed the ongoing crackdown on illicit liquor (Natu Sara).
Nishanth Kumar emphasised the government’s commitment to eradicating illicit liquor through the Navodayam 2.0 initiative, which includes awareness campaigns in villages and towns about its health, social, and economic dangers. Authorities were instructed to take strict action against repeat offenders under the ABC category, impose fines for violations, register cases against suppliers of jaggery used in illicit liquor production and promote the toll-free number 14405 for reporting illegal activities.
State Task Force Assistant Commissioner Vivek Yadav, Eluru Deputy Commissioner B Srilatha and Eluru Assistant Excise Commissioner KVN Prabhu Kumar accompanied them during the inspection.