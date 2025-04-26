Officials told to develop Vizag on all fronts

Visakhapatnam: Social Welfare and district in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy mentioned that Visakhapatnam should be developed in line with the standards maintained for the financial capital along with appropriate planning.

Speaking at the district development review board meeting held here on Friday with public representatives and officials of Visakhapatnam district, the Minister opined that the city has the highest income resources in the country. He stated that steps should be taken to meet drinking water needs of the people across the district as part of the summer

action plan.

The master plan roads and other projects to be undertaken by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) should be commenced at the earliest, the minister stressed. He told the officials concerned to consider the opinions of the MLCs, MPs and MLAs while preparing the master plan.

After reviewing the status of the reservoirs, including Meghadri Gedda and Gambheeram, the Minister instructed the district officials to take necessary measures. During the meeting, public representatives alleged that a number of irregularities took place in the construction, sanction and registration of TIDCO houses in the YSRCP’s rule. They also alleged that the beneficiaries’ lists were tampered. Responding to them, the minister instructed the District Collector to appoint a special committee to investigate the matter.

Further, Veeranjaneya Swamy directed the officials to implement the master plan while undertaking school works. Also, the MLCs and MLAs brought several issues to the attention of the minister.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad informed that zones under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation limits will be modified for administrative convenience. He mentioned that the existing zones will be changed according to the area of the respective constituencies. He informed that steps are being taken to ensure that each constituency has one zone. The public representatives responded positively to the proposal.

MLC Botcha Satyanarayana, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, VMRDA Chairman MV Pranav Gopal, VMRDA Commissioner K S Viswanathan, district level officers of various departments participated in the meeting.