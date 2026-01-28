Officials told to ensure safe drinking water supply

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha chaired a review meeting to assess the management of protected drinking water schemes and the progress of rural drinking water supply works at his chamber on the Collectorate premises in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Addressing the officials, he said coordinated efforts are essential to ensure the supply of safe and clean drinking water. He directed officials to ensure continuous monitoring of protected drinking water supply and to supply drinking water only after completing chlorination, cleaning, and biological tests promptly.

He stressed the importance of regular cleaning of overhead tanks and ensuring that water is supplied only after proper chlorination. He directed that biological tests should be conducted every month without fail. Reviewing the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) works, the collector said that out of 534 sanctioned drinking water works in the district, 433 have been completed, while 101 works are still pending. He also instructed officials to ensure timely completion of pending Operation and Maintenance (O&M) works. He stressed the need for continuous field-level monitoring to prevent pipeline leakages, carry out necessary repairs, and ensure the proper functioning of pump houses and motors.

Krishna Zilla Parishad CEO K Kannamanayudu, Rural Water Supply SE Ch Tirumala Kumar, ICDS PD Shaik Ruksana Sultana Begum, District Agriculture Officer DMF Vijaya Kumari, DEO L Chandrakala, DM & HO Dr M Suhasini, DPVO Lavanya Kumari, and others were present at the meeting.