Officials told to expedite construction of houses

Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector P Rajababu asked the officials concerned to expedite the construction works of the TIDCO houses across the district. He also instructed them to make the houses register in the name of beneficiaries.



The collector conducted a review meeting over the progress of the TIDCO houses of Gudivada, Machilipatnam and Vuyyuru with the respective authorities at his chamber here On Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to sanction mortgage loans who got the houses registrations. He said that as many as 6,701 beneficiaries belonging to Gudivada Mallayapalem TIDCO housing layout got registered houses and asked to sanction for all these beneficiaries mortgage loans.

He further insisted on registering leftover 2211 houses of the layout in the name of the beneficiaries.

The collector instructed that if the beneficiaries don’t come forward for registration, those houses should be allocated to the new beneficiaries. He asked the authorities concerned to take special steps to preserve the greenery in the housing layouts.

All the layouts should be equipped with electricity, drinking water, roads and all other needful amenities. He instructed the municipal commissioner to oversee the progress of the housing constructions and amenity activities from time to time.

TIDCO PO Chinnodu, Gudivada, Machilipatnam and Vuyuuru Municipal Commissioners Muralki Krishna, Chandrayya, P Venkateswara Rao, LDM Jayavardhan, Banks DCO Rajkumar and others attended the meeting.