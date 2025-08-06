Officials told to expedite land acquisition

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi has directed the officials to expedite land acquisition for Polavaram Project Relief & Rehabilitation and national highways.

She reviewed with the officials through video conference on Polavaram R&R, MSME, National Highways land acquisition, 4G mobile tower permissions, and other issues from the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that as part of the R&R package for the displaced people who were given lands for the construction of the Polavaram project, 5,000 acres of land is required in Eluru district for land acquisition, R&R colonies, construction and other works, and 800 acres have already been identified in Buttaigudem and Jilugumilli mandals. She said that a review of land acquisition for the remaining 4,200 acres has been conducted mandal-wise and another 600 acres have been identified. She ordered that the land acquisition work be completed by August 15.

She instructed the officials to hold village meetings in the respective villages after identifying the land for land acquisition. After identifying the lands, it was suggested that the RDO and other officials should discuss with the respective farmers and hold village meetings in their presence. All steps should be taken to pay compensation to the farmers for the lands as per the government regulations.

The acquisition of land for national highways should be expedited and lands should be allotted for construction works. She said that the 4G mobile towers of Airtel, Jio, and BSNL should be located away from the populated areas and without causing any inconvenience to the surrounding people, and that permissions should be granted for the arrangement of towers after double-checking them at the field level.

District joint collector P Dhatri Reddy, Alluri Seetharama Raju ITDA PO Apoorva Bharath, Bachu Smaran Raj, MV Ramana, M Achyuta Ambarish, Special Collector Y Sarala Vandanam participated from their office chambers. District Revenue Officer V Visveswara Rao, concerned officials, and officials of respective mandals participated through video conference from the District Collectorate video conference hall.