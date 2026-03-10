Officials told to expedite probe of missing cases

Ongole: Prakasam district Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju chaired a video conference with DSPs, Circle Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors of the combined Prakasam district on Mondayand issued directives on several critical law enforcement priorities. Addressing missing persons cases, the SP instructed officers to form special teams and circulate photographs of missing individuals to all police stations immediately upon receiving complaints. He directed that cases be categorised as mentally ill persons, children, the elderly, girls, women, and men, and that modern investigative methods be adopted. He stressed that prompt action significantly improves tracing success rates and warned against negligence.

Regarding Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs), the SP ordered their swift execution without any pendency, prioritising warrants against habitual offenders. Officers were also directed to serve summons on the concerned individuals in a timely manner and to respond promptly to women-related cases.

Regarding road safety, the SP instructed that accident sites be visited immediately by police and relevant department officials, and that complete details be uploaded through the iRAD app.

DSP R Srinivasa Rao, DCRB Inspector Deva Prabhakar, SB Inspector Srinivasa Rao, and other police officers attended the meeting.