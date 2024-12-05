Officials told to expedite works of water supply to AIIMS

Live
Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana directed the officials to speed up the drinking water supply process to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
Guntur : Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana directed the officials to speed up the drinking water supply process to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
He visited the AIIMS Mangalagiri on Wednesday and inspected works relating to the water filter beds being set up to supply 25-lakh litres of drinking water per day at a cost of Rs 8 crore.
He directed the officials to supply drinking water to the AIIMS from Guntur Channel and Atmakur Channel to meet drinking water needs. He suggested the officials set up a water treatment plant at the AIIMS. He instructed the engineering officials to complete water treatment plant works by December 15.
Earlier, he spoke to Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa UDAs’ vice-chairpersons over video conference on Wednesday from the director of municipal administration office. He instructed the VCs and joint collectors to identify the lands to construct MIGs and HIGs. He instructed to give priority to the sanitation, desilting works and drinking water supply in the municipalities.