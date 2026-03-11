Officials told to maintain food quality

Rajamahendravaram: State Food Commission member Ganjimala Devi has directed officials to ensure that students and children in schools, hostels and ICDS centres are provided with nutritious food as per government guidelines. She warned there should be no compromise on food quality, and any deficiencies noticed must be rectified immediately. She conducted surprise inspections on Tuesday in Rajamahendravaram Rural and Urban areas, covering welfare hostels, the mid-day meal scheme, MLS points and a fair price shop. As part of the inspections, she visited two fair price shops, three ICDS centres, a ZP High School, an MPP School and the MLS point at Bommuru in the rural area. She also inspected the AP Tribal Welfare Residential Hostel for Girls, Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam for Girls at Dowleswaram village and the ZP High School at Errakonda area.

During the visit, she examined the quality of mid-day meals and breakfast served to students and the food supplied in hostels. She also reviewed food storage methods and the cleanliness of kitchens. Officials were asked to ensure that students receive proper nutrition in accordance with the prescribed standards. She interacted with students and gathered their feedback on the quality of food being served.

She inspected the quality of food grains stored in the MLS point and reviewed the weight standards and the distribution system. She said strict accuracy must be maintained while weighing essential commodities at fair price shops. Shop dealers were instructed to supply ration items according to the prescribed weight without any deviation and ensure transparent distribution so that beneficiaries receive their full entitlement. Officials were also advised to conduct regular checks to ensure that weighing machines function properly.

District Women and Child Welfare Officer T Sridevi, DSO V Parvathi, District Tribal Welfare Officer KN Jyothi, District Manager Civil Supplies B Ganesh, Rural Tahsildar Srinivas and other officials accompanied her during the inspections.