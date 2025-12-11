Officials told to maintain high standards in bus stand

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri carried out a surprise inspection of the RTC Bus Stand on Wednesday, urging APSRTC officials to maintain high standards of cleanliness and passenger services. She reviewed reservation counters, toilets, dormitories, drinking-water facilities, shops, and hotels.

Noting damaged roof tiles at the entrance, the Collector instructed immediate repairs. She expressed concern over the upkeep of the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara dormitory and directed staff to maintain hygiene and ensure passengers are treated respectfully. She also checked the drinking-water facility and surrounding areas, emphasizing proper sanitation.

During her inspection of shops and hotels, Dr Siri verified expiry dates and compliance with MRP, warning that violations would result in strict action. She assessed the quality of food served to passengers and urged hotel management to maintain hygiene and use quality ingredients. At the bus depot, she reviewed security arrangements, breath-analyser checks for drivers, and drainage maintenance. The diesel storage unit was also inspected to ensure fuel quality and safety standards. She engaged with passengers aboard the Kurnool–Nandyal service to gather feedback on cleanliness, safety, and the benefits of the Stree Shakti scheme.

Separately, Dr Siri reviewed the 100-day national campaign to eliminate child marriages. Officials from multiple departments and local bodies attended the meeting, which outlined a three-phase awareness programme running from November 27 to March 8. The campaign includes educational outreach, sensitising religious leaders, and village-level awareness drives. The Collector highlighted high teenage pregnancy rates in certain rural areas and instructed health and police officials to implement focused interventions. The campaign also involves door-to-door outreach, pledge-taking programmes, and widespread display of awareness materials to strengthen community engagement against child marriages.