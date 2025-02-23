Officials told to make arrangements for Maha Sivaratri

Srikakulam: Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar directed officials to make all required arrangements at all the noted Siva temples in the district on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri. He reviewed arrangements with the officials at Sri Mukhalingam on Saturday and asked them officials to make arrangements at Ravivalasa in Tekkali, Bhimeswara, Umarudra Koteswara temples in Srikakulam, Sangameswara temple in Vangara in the district.

Maha Sivaratri festival would be celebrated from February 26 to 28. The collector enquired about the expected number of devotees at noted temples and what are the arrangements to clear the devotee rush and related facilities like queue lines, parking of vehicles, supply of safe drinking water, sanitation to prevent diseases.

APSRTC officials said that they will ply special buses to all the noted temples for three days. Revenue, police, endowments, medical and health department officials attended.