Officials told to perform census duties with commitment

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha has directed officials to discharge Census duties with utmost commitment and accountability, stressing that accurate data collection forms the foundation for national development planning.

He was speaking at the valedictory session of a three-day training programme for Census–2027 (House Listing & Housing Census phase) held at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada on Sunday. The training was organised for district Census officers and charge-level officials. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra and Joint Director G Prasanna Kumar from the Office of the Director of Census (Hyderabad) also attended the programme and offered guidance. Addressing the participants, the collector said the three-day training had provided comprehensive understanding of Census procedures and emphasised that its true success lies in effective field-level implementation.

Dr Lakshmisha said that the upcoming Census would be conducted entirely through digital methods using modern technology. Explaining the process, he said Census operations would be carried out in two phases — House Listing & Housing Census and Population Enumeration. Both stages must be executed thoroughly and accurately, he added.

DRO M Lakshminarasimham, CPO Y Srilatha, tahsildars, MPDOs, ASOs and deputy tahsildars were among those present.