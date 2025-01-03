  • Menu
Officials told to prepare DPRs for development works

Collector G Lakshmisha holding a review meeting with officials in Vijayawada on Thursday

NTR district collector G Lakshmisha asked the officials to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR) to start the development works sanctioned under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

Officials from VMC, Panchayat Raj, irrigation, R&B, national highways, Railways, Rural Water Supply (RWS) and other departments participated in the review meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Lakshmisha reviewed the allotment of works and instructed that the officials have to work in coordination with the Railway authorities to take up the works.

Collector discussed the proposed Ajit Singh Nagar Railway bridge works, Vambay colony double line under bridge, Railway double line over bridge at Madhura Nagar and Gunadala Railway station over bridge.

He directed the officials to take steps to supply drinking water to Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama.

He also discussed the replacement of gates for Budameru head regulator at Velagaleru and Tarakarama Lift Irrigation project works at G Konduru.

