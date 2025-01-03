Live
- Tapas Kumar Pattanayak Director (HR) of NALCO
- Climate issues to watch in 2025
- Will implement ideas of expert panel on NEET exam: Centre to SC
- Accelerate hiring process, says Majhi
- ISKCON priest denied bail by Bangla court
- Game Changer Trailer Launch: Rajamouli, Shankar, and Ram Charan's Epic Collaboration
- TAC rejects BJD proposal on tribal land transfer
- Freedom fighters’ pension doubled in Odisha
- Odisha delays plans to relocate three tigers from MP
- Deepthi bags Arjuna Award
Just In
Officials told to prepare DPRs for development works
NTR district collector G Lakshmisha asked the officials to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR) to start the development works sanctioned under the Amrit Bharat scheme.
Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha asked the officials to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR) to start the development works sanctioned under the Amrit Bharat scheme.
Officials from VMC, Panchayat Raj, irrigation, R&B, national highways, Railways, Rural Water Supply (RWS) and other departments participated in the review meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday.
Lakshmisha reviewed the allotment of works and instructed that the officials have to work in coordination with the Railway authorities to take up the works.
Collector discussed the proposed Ajit Singh Nagar Railway bridge works, Vambay colony double line under bridge, Railway double line over bridge at Madhura Nagar and Gunadala Railway station over bridge.
He directed the officials to take steps to supply drinking water to Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama.
He also discussed the replacement of gates for Budameru head regulator at Velagaleru and Tarakarama Lift Irrigation project works at G Konduru.