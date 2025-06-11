  • Menu
Officials told to provide better services to people

  • Eluru district collector K Vetriselvi inspects various departments in the Eluru Municipal Corporation
  • Instructs officials to take steps to resolve the complaints received within a specific time frame.

Eluru: District Collector K Vetriselvi has instructed the Eluru Municipal Corporation officials to respond immediately to the complaints received from the people of Eluru city regarding shortcomings in civic services and take remedial action.

She inspected various departments of the Eluru Municipal Corporation office on Tuesday and enquired about the services provided to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the municipal corporation officials should work towards providing better services to the people of the city. They should respond immediately to problems of drinking water, streetlights, sanitation, etc in the city. They should make it mandatory to register every complaint and ensure that the complainant knows the remedial procedure online.

She instructed the officials to take steps to resolve the complaints received within a specific time frame. She inspected the special complaint registration section set up with the number 08812-232101 and enquired about how many complaints are being received, how they are being sent to the relevant officials and what steps are being taken for their resolution. She interacted with people who came to pay taxes at the tax collection department and enquired about the details. Later, she inspected the PGRS department, health department, administration, personnel, engineering, town planning, and other departments. Eluru Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhanu Pratap, Additional Commissioner Chandraiah, Deputy Commissioner Shiva Reddy, Assistant City Planner G Surekha, Municipal Engineer G Surendrababu, Town Planning Officer Sambasiva Rao, Office Manager Murthy, Revenue Officer Nagaraju, and others accompanied her.

