Officials told to shift people living in vulnerable areas

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has directed officials to immediately shift people living in vulnerable and dangerous locations to safer areas. The Commissioner conducted inspection across several parts of the city on Wednesday, covering Gunadala, Chuttugunta, BRTS Road, Sambamurthy Road, Dharna Chowk, and Museum Road. During the visit, he examined the condition of houses situated near the Eluru Canal estuary on the outskirts of Division 1 in Gunadala. He instructed officials to assess the safety of these houses and take prompt action to relocate residents facing high risk.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner emphasised that residents living in hilly terrains, canal banks, and other vulnerable zones should be identified on a priority basis. He directed the VMC staff to conduct a detailed enumeration in coordination with the Revenue Department, prepare a list of at-risk families, and ensure they are shifted to safer places without delay. VMC Chief City Planner K Sanjay Ratnakumar, Joint Director (AMRUT) Dr Latha, Assistant City Planner Rambabu, and other staff accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.