Officials told to speed up arrangements for PM’s visit

Vijayawada: State Nodal Officer for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to capital Amaravati G Veerapandian has urged the officials to speed up the arrangements for the PM’s visit on May 2.

The PM will relaunch the capital construction works worth Rs 1 lakh core during his visit to Amaravati.

Veerapandian on Saturday conducted a review meeting with the officials near AP secretariat in Amaravati and discussed the progress of the works for the public meeting and ground-breaking ceremony at the capital Amaravati. He said the PM will arrive at Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram at 3 pm and later reach the capital by helicopter. He will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony for the capital works along with CM N Chandrababu Naidu and other ministers. PM Modi will leave Gannavaram airport by 5 p.m.

The Nodal Officer informed that the PM will take part in the 1.40 km road show and eight routes were arranged for the public to attend the public meeting near the AP secretariat. He asked the officials to speed up arrangements to complete by April 28. He stated that

Special Protection Group (SPG) rehearsal will be held on April 30. Additional DGP Madhusudhan Reddy said more than 100 VVIPs and more than 5,000 VIPs will attend the public meeting. He said parking facility will be arranged for the vehicles of the VVIPs and VIPS.

Guntur district Collector S Nagalakshmi asked the officials to give the names of the officials and staff attending the duty passes. Guntur range IG S Tripathi and officers from the police, revenue and other departments attended the review meeting near the AP secretariat.