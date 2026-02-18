Officials told to speed up family survey

Tirupati: In a strong push for better municipal services, Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya has directed officials to complete the government's Family Comprehensive Information Survey as soon as possible.

She reviewed progress on several key issues, including the family survey, tax collection, LRS and BPS applications, property resurvey, sanitation, and resolving public complaints.

Commissioner Mourya stressed the need to finish the family survey quickly. She said it aims to gather complete details on every family's economic, social, educational, and other conditions.

She also instructed officials to coordinate and complete the property resurvey work within the deadline and faster collection of property tax, water tax, and other taxes in the city.

Mourya urged speeding up the resolution of BPS and LRS applications by carefully verifying them at the field level. Commissioner directed sanitation officials to regularly clear garbage from drains to prevent blockages and improve cleanliness and appealed to the public to provide information to Swarna Ward supervisors for the family survey, pay taxes on time, and support city development.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, MEs Thulasi Kumar, Gomati, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DCP Khan, revenue officers Sethu Madhav and Ravi were present.