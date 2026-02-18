PM Modi, Spanish Prez Sanchez discuss deepening trade, economic cooperation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez in New Delhi, and discussed ways to expand cooperation across trade, economy, health, digital technology, innovation and several other key sectors.

President Sanchez arrived in the national capital earlier in the day to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026, a global platform focusing on the transformative role of artificial intelligence across industries and governance.

Following the talks at Hyderabad House in the national capital, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared details of the engagement on X, stating, "PM Modi held bilateral meeting with President Pedro Sanchez of Spain during his visit to New Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026. Both leaders discussed a wide range of issues aimed at deepening India-Spain partnership."

The Ministry further posted, "Key areas discussed include trade and economy, digital, innovation, health, climate action and education, among others. PM conveyed his appreciation for Spain's consistent support for strong India-EU relations."

Ahead of his meeting with the Prime Minister, President Sanchez participated in the Spain-India CEO Forum, where he underscored the investment potential in Spain and sought to strengthen business ties with Indian industry leaders.

In a post on X, President Sanchez said, "Spain is a country worth investing in. It is also a strategic partner, offering growth, stability, talent and innovation. That is what I have conveyed today in New Delhi to senior executives of Indian companies with whom I have met."

The Spanish leader's visit and his discussions with Prime Minister Modi further reinforce the long-standing and cordial relationship between India and Spain, which dates back to the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1956.

President Pedro Sanchez had earlier paid an official visit to India on October 28-29, 2024. That visit marked his first trip to India and the first visit by a President of the Government of Spain to India in 18 years.

The latest high-level engagement is expected to further strengthen strategic and economic cooperation between the two nations.