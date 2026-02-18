AWS and Yotta to install NIC hybrid cloud infra

Amazon Web Services India Private Limited (AWS India) has announced that it will work with Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts for the National Informatics Centre's (NIC) Meghraj 2.0 initiative. This initiative enables government departments to leverage AWS services and generative AI capabilities for data residency and security requirements.

AWS Outposts allows customers with sensitive workloads that are restricted to NIC data centres to leverage AWS’s advanced cloud capabilities including the AWS Nitro System’s advanced security capabilities and AWS managed services such as Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

This hybrid architecture enables government departments to run sensitive workloads within NIC data centers while accessing the full capabilities of AWS services.