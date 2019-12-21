Officials told to start works of 1,027 schools: Collector MV Seshagiri Babu

Nellore: District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu said that the state government has approved works for 1,027 schools out of 1,065 schools identified in the district. He conducted a review meeting with the officials on Friday and asked them to prepare the estimations.

Collector informed that the State government had sanctioned the works under Manabadi Naadu-Nedu programme and they have to be started quickly. Among the 1,027 schools, works relating to 120 schools in 6 mandals would be given to AP Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC), works of 327 schools in 15 mandals to Panchayat Raj department, and works of 497 schools in 22 mandals would be given to the engineering wing of SSA.

Further, officials have to prepare estimations for the remaining 83 schools located in 3 mandals, he said.The Collector suggested to take up buildings of the Village Secretariats under Employment Guarantee Scheme. District Education Officer B Janardhanacharyulu, Project Officer of the SSA Dr Brahmananda Reddy, Project Director of DWAMA Jyothi Basu, and others were present.