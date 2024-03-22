Officials told to step up vigilance at check-posts

Live
Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti conducted a review meeting with the officials at the collectorate in Narasaraopet on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to step up vigilance at border check-posts in the wake of the model code of conduct coming into force.
He said there are three integrated check-posts, six border check-posts, and 16 inter-district check-posts in the district. He instructed the officials to appoint sufficient staff at the check-posts to discharge their duties efficiently.
He directed the officials to keep cash and goods seized at the check-posts in the strong rooms. Joint collector A Syam Prasad was also present.
