Officials told to supply drinking water to all areas

Guntur: Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra directed the officials to take steps to supply sufficient water to all areas in Guntur city.

He addressed a meeting held at Guntur Municipal Corporation Council Hall on Monday as a part of Amrut 2.0 drinking water supply. He has taken suggestions and advice from the stakeholders, senior citizens and people’s representatives on a detailed project report prepared on the drinking water schemes. He directed the officials to complete the reservoir works which was under construction on the hillock of Gorantla.

GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said that under Amrut 2.0, the GMC assessed the drinking water requirements of the people for the next 30 years and prepared plans at a cost of Rs 540 crore to take up drinking water schemes. He said the GMC is taking the opinion of the stakeholders.

MLC Yesuratnam, deputy mayor SK Sajeela, GMC superintendent engineer Nagamalleswara Rao were present.