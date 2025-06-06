On a mission to reform lives of prisoners

Rajamahendravaram: From tribal hamlets to high-security prison cells, the mission of Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao has remained the same-- to transform lives through the power of education. A recipient of the National Best Teacher Award, Srinivasa Rao, popularly known as ‘Jail Master,’ is currently on deputation at the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where he is bringing light into the lives of incarcerated individuals through literacy and moral instruction.

Hailing from Kadiyam village in East Godavari district, Srinivasa Rao is not just a teacher, but a movement in himself. A Mathematics teacher by profession at Zilla Parishad High School in Pandalapaka, Bikkavolu mandal, he volunteered for deputation to teach inside the jail, a task many educators hesitate to undertake.

Today, his influence has reached hundreds of inmates, changing their outlook and equipping them with education, confidence, and a sense of purpose.

Within the prison walls that house around 1,400 inmates, Srinivasa Rao conducts a range of classes from basic literacy and signature training to coaching for Open Tenth, Open Intermediate, and even Degree courses under Dr BR Ambedkar Open University. Many of his students are now certified graduates, thanks to his mentoring.

His efforts bore remarkable results -last year, 81% of inmates passed the Open 10th exams, and 92% cleared the Intermediate level.

This year, those numbers rose to 100% and 96% respectively. Notably, one inmate, Govindu, achieved distinction in the degree exams and even won a gold medal across the two Telugu states-a testimony to Srinivasa Rao’s impactful teaching.

Srinivasa Rao’s mission goes beyond academics. Recognising the emotional and psychological burdens inmates carry, he focuses on moral values, ethical living, and mental well-being. His teaching methods are compassionate yet disciplined, treating prisoners like school children, guiding them patiently, and instilling self-worth in them.

“Inmates are different from normal students. Some are driven by remorse, some by anger, and others by an inferiority complex or hopelessness. To sit with them, earn their trust, and teach them values takes patience and dedication,” he says.

His commitment and humane approach have earned him admiration not only from inmates but also from jail officials and state authorities. The Superintendent of the Central Jail S Rahul recently felicitated him for his contributions. During a recent visit, DGP of Prisons Anjani Kumar, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, and district collector K Prasanthi personally appreciated his selfless service.

Srinivasa Rao’s dedication to public service predates his prison work. He once served in a remote settlement of the Yanadi tribal community, where he educated not just school children but also illiterate adults in the colony. His efforts changed the entire landscape of the area socially and educationally.

An environmentalist as well, he has planted over one lakh trees across the East Godavari district over the past three decades. His green initiative earned him the prestigious “Environment Friend Award” from former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

He is also a textbook author, a cultural ambassador, and a committed advocate for language preservation and social reform. His extraordinary achievements have earned accolades from leaders like Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former Chief Ministers K Rosaiah, and N Kiran Kumar Reddy.

When the education department called for volunteers to teach in prisons, few stepped forward. But Srinivasa Rao not only accepted the challenge, he excelled in it. “He is not just a teacher. He is striving for a reform,” says District Educational Officer K Vasudeva Rao.

Whether it’s sowing seeds of literacy in hardened hearts or nurturing the spirit of humanity in isolated souls, Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao is proving that true education can transform even the darkest corners of society. And in doing so, he is rewriting the very narrative of correctional reform in Andhra Pradesh, one inmate at a time.