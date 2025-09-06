Live
- Balapur Laddu sold for whooping Rs. 35 lakhs
- Dattatreya blesses newlyweds Jaya, Chaitanya Reddy
- MBBS doctor shoots himself in head in Muzaffarpur
- Pochettino ‘shocked’ by Levy’s exit after nearly 25 years at Spurs
- SC grants pre-arrest bail to Punjab official in graft case
- GST reforms to boost swadeshi, self-reliance: UP CM Yogi
- Flood situation eases in most parts of Kashmir
- Rahul seeks halt at Rae Bareli for Rajdhani Exp
- Reprieve from incessant rains in past 24 hours in flood-hit Pb
- IAF helicopters evacuate 350 pilgrims in Himachal
Onam celebrations conclude with soulful dance drama by Bal Vikas kids
Prasanthi Nilayam: Thegrand Thiru Onam celebrations at Prasanthi Nilayam concluded on a spiritually uplifting note with a captivating dance drama...
Prasanthi Nilayam: Thegrand Thiru Onam celebrations at Prasanthi Nilayam concluded on a spiritually uplifting note with a captivating dance drama titled “Paritranaya Bhaktanam”, presented by the Bal Vikas children and Sai Youth from Malappuram District, Kerala.
Staged in the divine setting of Sai Kulwant Hall, the performance depicted the inspiring life story of Saint Janabai, a revered poetess known for her unwavering devotion to Lord Vitthala. Through expressive dance sequences, poignant acting, and deep devotional energy, the young performers transported the audience into the saint’s world, leaving a lasting impression on hearts and minds.
The presentation beautifully reflected the deeper essence of Onam not merely as a cultural festivity, but as a celebration of purity, humility, and steadfast devotion to God. The audience, comprising devotees from various regions, was visibly moved by the children’s devotion and performance.
The Kerala team also added vibrant hues to the celebrations by adorning Sai Kulwant Hall with traditional floral Pookalams (rangolis) and festive decorations. Over three days, the ambience at Prasanthi Nilayam was steeped in cultural richness, joy, and spiritual fervour, bringing alive the true spirit of Onam.