Onam celebrations conclude with soulful dance drama by Bal Vikas kids

Prasanthi Nilayam: Thegrand Thiru Onam celebrations at Prasanthi Nilayam concluded on a spiritually uplifting note with a captivating dance drama titled “Paritranaya Bhaktanam”, presented by the Bal Vikas children and Sai Youth from Malappuram District, Kerala.

Staged in the divine setting of Sai Kulwant Hall, the performance depicted the inspiring life story of Saint Janabai, a revered poetess known for her unwavering devotion to Lord Vitthala. Through expressive dance sequences, poignant acting, and deep devotional energy, the young performers transported the audience into the saint’s world, leaving a lasting impression on hearts and minds.

The presentation beautifully reflected the deeper essence of Onam not merely as a cultural festivity, but as a celebration of purity, humility, and steadfast devotion to God. The audience, comprising devotees from various regions, was visibly moved by the children’s devotion and performance.

The Kerala team also added vibrant hues to the celebrations by adorning Sai Kulwant Hall with traditional floral Pookalams (rangolis) and festive decorations. Over three days, the ambience at Prasanthi Nilayam was steeped in cultural richness, joy, and spiritual fervour, bringing alive the true spirit of Onam.