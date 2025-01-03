One cr TDP members get accident insurance cover

Vijayawada: TDP announced on Thursday that it has provided insurance to its one crore workers.

Party national general secretary and education minister Nara Lokesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with insurance companies to provide insurance to one crore party activists.

The MoUs were signed with representatives of United India Insurance and Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services.

TDP claimed that it has created a history as it is the only political party in the country which is providing insurance security to as many as one crore activists.

As per the agreement entered into with the insurance companies, the party paid Rs 42 crore as the first premium for providing insurance to its activists for one year beginning January 1, 2025.

The party will be paying almost an equal amount next year too. As per the MoU, every party activist is eligible for Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance.

The party claimed that Lokesh has been taking all revolutionary decisions ever since he took charge as the leader of the party workers’ welfare.

The party said it has so far spent a whopping Rs 138 crore for the welfare of the cadre. A separate legal wing has been set up to look after the court cases filed against the TDP activists during the YSRCP regime.

A separate cell has also been constituted at the TDP central office to immediately come to the rescue of the party cadre if they meet any accidents, it said.

On behalf of the NTR Trust, residential schools have been established in Hyderabad and Challapalli in Krishna district to extend free education to the children of deceased party activists.

The TDP said that the party activists in both the Telugu states are expressing pleasure over Lokesh’s efforts to look after them as his family members.