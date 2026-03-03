Anmol Sewa Foundation became a support system for families during the floods

The foundation is led by Punjabi singer Resham Singh Anmol along with Dr. Nirmal Singh Anmol and advocate Sarvan Singh from Nakatpur village in Ambala’s Puadh region. As soon as the situation became serious, the team started relief work and sent volunteers to the worst-affected areas.In places where roads were completely flooded, boats were arranged to move stranded people to safer areas. Along with rescue work, the team distributed dry ration, drinking water, medicines and other daily-use items. For families who had been stuck for days, this support was very important.The foundation did not stop its work when the floodwater started to recede. In many villages, farm fields were covered with thick layers of sand. This made farming difficult. Volunteers worked with local farmers to clear the sand so that farming could start again.Some houses were badly damaged and not safe to live in. In such cases, the foundation helped in building new houses so families could return to a normal life.After the floods, health problems also increased. To help people, medical camps were organised in different villages. Basic check-ups were done and medicines were given, especially to children and elderly people.The foundation continued its support even after the first few days of the disaster. Teams stayed connected with villages and provided help based on what people needed at different times.Local residents said that the foundation’s presence gave them hope and confidence. For families who lost crops, homes or belongings, the support was not just material help but also emotional strength.Anmol Sewa Foundation has been working for many years in disaster relief and community welfare. Apart from emergency help, it also works in youth skill training, livelihood support, crop diversification, environmental protection, organic farming, sustainable agriculture, gender equality and women empowerment.Its work during the 2025 floods once again showed how community organisations can play an important role during big emergencies.