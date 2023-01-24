One dead, two injured after car hits divider in Kavali

One person died in a road accident at Gauravram in Kavali mandal of the district on Tuesday. An accident took place when a car lost control and hit the divider leaving one of the five passengers in the car killed and two others sustained minor injuries.



The deceased has been identified as Sanchi Ravanamma, former sarpanch of Taniyali village. The incident took place while the car was traveling to Doravari satram of the joint Nellore district from Hyderabad.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached there and took the deceased to the hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and an investigation was carried out.