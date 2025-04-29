Live
One lakh families to benefit under P4 programme
District Collector O Anand announced that one lakh families have been identified under the prestigious P4 (Public-Private-People’s Partnership) initiative in the district.
The Collector conducted an awareness programme on Sunday for officials on the P4 scheme via video conference.
Speaking on the occasion, he explained that as per the guidelines, the government employees, industrialists, and philanthropists can voluntarily become partners in P4 to transform Nellore into a poverty-free district.
He noted that at least 10 individuals from each department could potentially join as partners in the scheme. The Collector emphasised that participation in P4 should not be coerced, as the initiative is purely service-oriented.
Describing P4 as a brainchild of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Collector Anand stated that the scheme aims at transforming Andhra Pradesh into a prosperous state by fostering wealth creation, improving health, providing business loans, offering career guidance to youth, and extending financial support, among other activities.
The Collector urged officials to raise awareness about P4 among the public to help eradicate poverty in the district.