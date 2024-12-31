One lakh houses to be distributed soon

Vijayawada: Minister for housing K Parthasarathy said the construction one lakh houses was completed by TDP coalition government and a target was set to complete another 50,000 by next March.

Addressing a review on housing at the Secretariat on Monday, the minister said one lakh houses will be handed over to beneficiaries soon and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in house distribution programme in one district. Ministers and MLAs will participate in other districts.

Parthasarathy directed the officials to provide infrastructure in housing colonies with the cooperation of departments concerned.

Housing Corporation MD K Rajababu informed the minister about the arrangements for distribution of one lakh houses. Housing chief engineer GV Prasad and other officials were present.