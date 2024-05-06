One more chance to cast postal ballots on may 7, 8: CEO

Vizianagaram: Chief electoral officer (CEO) Mukhesh Kumar Meena Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Sunday said that the Election Commission will facilitate another opportunity to vote for employees on election duty who missed exercising their franchise on May 7 and 8.

On Sunday, he visited facilitation centre at JNTU University here and interacted with postal ballot voters. Officials have been taking strict measures to conduct election in peaceful way and putting all efforts to control the irregularities, violation of code of conduct. The staff has been more vigilant over several poll related issues and observing everything and taking action on the persons, organisation, who fail to follow the rules and norms.

Meena said “We have seized cash, liquor, gold, silver worth of Rs 450 crores during vehicle checking and raids on several godowns and stock points, conducted training for election staff twice so far and receiving complaints through C-Vigil and addressing them as soon as possible.”

“We have received 16,000 complaints from all over the state and most of them were solved and 450 complaints were addressed out of 500 received by state CEO.”

The officials are keeping close vigilance over liquor transporting vehicles and installing CC cameras at every liquor depot.

Inter-state check posts are tightened to control the flow of illegal liquor from the bordering states.

Around 12,400 polling stations are considered as most sensitive. As per the guidelines given by the observers, 14 Assembly constituencies and deploying additional forces to control any unwanted situation erupted there.

Special arrangements are made at polling stations to facilitate physically challenged and senior citizens who are struggling to walk and medical aid, drinking water also being provided. District election officer S Nagalakshmi, DRO S Anitha and others were present.