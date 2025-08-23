ONGC pipeline gas leak creates panic in Dariyalatippa

Kakinada: A gas leak from an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) pipeline in the early hours of Friday caused panic at Daryalatippa village, Kakinada district. The leak, which occurred around 1.30 am, triggered a fire with large flames visible from the sea near the village in Tallarevu mandal.

Police and fire service personnel quickly arrived at the scene after being alerted by villagers. ONGC authorities promptly responded by stopping the gas supply from the Krishna Godavari (KG) Basin rig, which extinguished the fire.

The leak occurred in a pipeline that runs through the sea via Yanam, a part of Puducherry, the Union Territory. Yanam Superintendent of Police, Chinta Kodandaram, confirmed that the situation is now under control.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, currently in Delhi, also responded. He spoke with the District Collector and other officials about the incident. He was informed that the leak was plugged within 1.5 hours and that there was no loss of life or property. The Chief Minister directed officials to conduct a thorough inspection of the entire pipeline and take necessary steps to prevent leakages and panic among residents. He also asked for continuous monitoring of the situation.

A huge tragedy was averted as there was no one near the pipeline at the time of the leak. However, this incident has exposed local concerns, as there have been a series of similar occurrences in the region. Residents are demanding that officials take all necessary precautions to prevent future leaks and fires.

This is not an isolated incident for ONGC in the region. Last month, a high-pressure gas leak occurred at an ONGC well in Ambedkar Konaseema district during re-drilling operations, causing a gas jet to rise nearly 20 meters into the air. Emergency response teams from ONGC and fire engines contained that leak without any fire. In March, a hydrogen sulphide gas leak at ONGC’s Kesanapalli gas collection station reportedly affected nine workers and a child.

In a statement, ONGC acknowledged the fire near Daryalatippa village, about 400 meters from the shoreline. The company stated it successfully extinguished the fire and that no loss of life or property was reported. As a precautionary measure, the nearby infrastructure has been shut down while the company investigates the root cause and implements necessary mitigation measures. ONGC affirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest safety and operational integrity standards.