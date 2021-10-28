  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ongole: 132 PACE students placed in Wipro at 3.5 lakh per annum

Ongole: 132 PACE students placed in Wipro at 3.5 lakh per annum
x

Ongole: 132 PACE students placed in Wipro at 3.5 lakh per annum

Highlights

The PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences secured the distinction of getting placements in the WIPRO company with a package of Rs 3.5 lakh per annum for its 132 Final Year Students of various disciplines, said College correspondent and secretary Dr Maddisetti Sridhar.

Ongole: The PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences secured the distinction of getting placements in the WIPRO company with a package of Rs 3.5 lakh per annum for its 132 Final Year Students of various disciplines, said College correspondent and secretary Dr Maddisetti Sridhar. He congratulated students on their successful placement.

Principal Dr M Sreenivasan, vice-principal Dr GVK Murthy, placement K Roopa, training head M. Mohan Prasad and heads of all departments conveyed their best wishes to the students on their placement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X