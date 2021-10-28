Ongole: 132 PACE students placed in Wipro at 3.5 lakh per annum

Ongole: The PACE Institute of Technology and Sciences secured the distinction of getting placements in the WIPRO company with a package of Rs 3.5 lakh per annum for its 132 Final Year Students of various disciplines, said College correspondent and secretary Dr Maddisetti Sridhar. He congratulated students on their successful placement.



Principal Dr M Sreenivasan, vice-principal Dr GVK Murthy, placement K Roopa, training head M. Mohan Prasad and heads of all departments conveyed their best wishes to the students on their placement.