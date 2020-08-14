Ongole: 3 Coronavirus patients abscond from Government General Hospital

Ongole: Three persons, who are taking treatment for the COVID-19 in Government General Hospital in Ongole absconded from their ward on Thursday afternoon. The superintendent of the GGH announced that they traced two of them successfully and brought back to the hospital, but the whereabouts of one person are not found yet.



After finding the missing of three COVID positive patients, the superintendent, and other officials complained to the police with their details. They informed the police that three persons, two brothers from Racherla area in Giddalur constituency and one person from Chimakurthy left their ward, without informing any staff or discharge process is complete.

The superintendent Dr Diguvinti Sriramulu told 'The Hans India' that the brothers from Racherla are traced immediately by the authorities and bought back to the hospital. He said that the patients confessed that they left the hospital with their luggage, just because they are doing fine. The doctors counselled them that they required to be discharged after they are tested negative or approved to be in the home isolation to leave their ward and go outside of the hospital.

Dr Sriramulu said that the wife the Chimakurthy man is also positive and is taking treatment in the hospital along with him. He said that the patient left the belongings including the mobile phone in the hospital before venturing out and is unable to trace by evening. He said that the police are on the job and looking for him at all probable places and expected him to return to the hospital by the morning.