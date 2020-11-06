Ongole: Allotment of APTIDCO housing units demanded

Ongole: The Communist Party of India Prakasam district unit issued an ultimatum to the government to hand over the Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) houses to the rightful beneficiaries by Deepavali or witness the party distributing them.

Addressing the press meet in Ongole, the CPI district secretary ML Narayana announced that they are conducting APTIDCO beneficiaries meeting on November 10 and will distribute the houses constructed by APTIDCO at Koppole and Chintala on November 16, if the government makes no announcement.

Narayana explained that the earlier government had received 16,394 applications from the public for the houses, but after scrutiny they announced that only 10,216 are eligible beneficiaries in them. To construct the houses through the APTIDCO in the first phase, the government had selected 6,000 people by lottery and collected deposits from them. He said that though the construction of the houses was complete by 90 percent, the present government was not handing over them to the rightful beneficiaries.

He alleged the propaganda by few YSRCP leaders that the government is going to scrutiny the list again and remove some people from the beneficiaries list, is worrying the beneficiaries who paid the money by taking loans with hefty interests.

Narayana advised the beneficiaries not to worry about the houses and announced that the CPI will stand by them. He said that they will be conducting a meeting with the beneficiaries of the APTIDCO houses on November 10 at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan in Ongole. He warned the government if it does not respond, they will distribute the houses and perform a common housewarming ceremony on November 16.