Ongole: Anganwadi workers take out rally

Ongole: Following the call for the Jail Bharo by the public fronts and trade unions against the issue of ESMA on Anganwadi teachers and workers, the Anganwadis, municipal workers, Samagra Siksha employees took out a rally in the town and staged a rasta roko at the RTC Bus Stand in Ongole on Tuesday. The police arrested the agitators and released them on personal bail later.

Speaking at the protest, the CITU district president Kalam Subbarao condemned the issue of the Essential Services Maintenance Act against the Anganwadi workers instead of trying to resolve their issues. He warned to intensify the agitation if the government failed to withdraw the ESMA GO and accept the justifiable demands of the workers. CITU district vice-president Chikati Srinivasa Rao said that the government is spreading lies on the demands of the Anganwadis. He said that the YSRCP government increased only Rs 1000 in their salaries, but is propagating as if it increased in many thousands. He said that the government is trying to instigate the public against the agitation of the Anganwadis.