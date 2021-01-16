Ongole : APSSDC invites applications for vocational training

Ongole : The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is inviting applications from the eligible candidates for various training programmes under Unnati Vocational Training Programme, announced the Prakasam district Skill Development Officer R Lokanatham.

The DSDO announced that youth between 18 and 35 years, and 10th to PG are eligible to apply. He said that the candidates will be trained in fields like business associate, field sales, retail associate, beautician, guest care, Tally along with spoken English and effective communication, life skills, resume writing and interview skills and value-based skills.

He said that the candidates will be selected based on the 'First Apply- First Select' model and free accommodation also provided. Lokanatham advised the candidates to call 9963425999, 8688431813 for more information.