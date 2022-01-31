Ongole: Army jawan held for rape, murder

Ongole: Giddalur police have arrested an army jawan for raping and murdering a boy.

Briefing the media about the incident here on Sunday, Prakasam district SP Malika Garg said that on January 22, Giddalur police received a complaint about the missing of a 11-year-old boy, native of Akkapalle village. Police registered a missing case and started investigation by forming special teams.

Meanwhile, on January 25,

Komarole police received a complaint from the VRO of Edamakallu village that the body of a boy was found in the agriculture well in a farm. Komarole police found that the body was thrown into the well after tying a heavy boulder to the stomach and identified the body as that of the missing boy in a case registered at Giddalur police station.

The SP formed special teams under the supervision of OSD K Chowdeswari and Markapur DSP Kishore Kumar.

In the meantime, the uncle of the deceased received a message on his mobile phone, threatening to hand over Rs 50 lakh or get ready to witness the death of another family member.

Taking a clue from the phone number, the police started investigation and found that it came from Donapati Venkata Prasanth, working as a jawan in Indian Army, at Bhatinda of Punjab and presently at his native place Akkapalle on vacation. Cops started search operation for him.

Understanding that he cannot escape, the accused approached the VRO of Daddavada, who made him surrender in front of Giddalur CI Firoz on Saturday night. The SP explained that the accused jawan is a pervert and addicted to watching porn on his mobile phone. He found the victim playing with his friends at Ramalayam on January 22 and lured him and took him on his bike to farms at Edamakallu village. After raping the boy, the jawan killed him by throttling his neck, who was afraid that the victim may tell his family and villagers. He tied a boulder to the body and threw it into a well.

After the body was found, the jawan sourced a document-free SIM card and sent a message to the boy's uncle threatening to kill his other family members if failed to pay the money.

SP Malika Garg appreciated OSD K Chowdeswari, DSP Markapuram Kishore Kumar, Giddalur CI Firoz, SI Brahmanaidu, Racharla SI Mahesh, Komarole SI Sambasivaiah, and their staff, and presented them with the commendation certificates for solving the case in less time.