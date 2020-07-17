Ongole: Balineni, Anna claim innocence on Rs 5.27 crores money seized in Tamil Nadu

Ongole: Minister for energy, forests, environment, science, and technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy rubbished the rumours on Rs 5.27 crore money seized by the Tamil Nadu police.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu police seized cash of Rs 5.27 crore in Rs 500 denominations and arrested three people at the Elavur check post near Gummadipoondi. The car carrying the cash is said to be identified bearing a sticker issued to Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu.

Later, the customs department officials conducted a search at the house of a jeweller and YSRCP leader Nallamalli Bala Rama Girish. The opposition leaders alleged that the money belongs to minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and he is using it for a hawala transaction.

The minister, in a statement, said that he has nothing to do with the car, the cash or the people arrested by the Tamil Nadu police. He said that he is also requesting the police to conduct an inquiry in the case and reveal the details to public.

Responding to the reports in electronic media, the MLA Anna Rambabu stated that he too doesn't know the people arrested by the police and announced to complain to SP on illegal use of the MLA sticker on his name by others.

However, Nallamalli Bala Rama Girish alias Nallamalli Balu released a video statement that the money and car belong to him. He said that his family was in jewellery business for nearly a century and the money was sent to Chennai for the purchase of gold.

He said the money was earned in the sales for the last four months and they have all transactions accounted and will submit all proofs to the authorities for release of cash.

But he didn't respond to the use of MLA sticker and how he managed to do business when the jewellery shops are closed in the lockdown period.