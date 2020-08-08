Ongole: BC Weflare Association remembers BP Mandal and VP Singh

Ongole: The BC Welfare Association members in Prakasam district paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister, VP Singh and former MP from Madhepura in Bihar, BP Mandal on Friday to celebrate the announcement in parliament to provide 27 percent reservations for socially and educationally backward classes 30 years ago.



The BC Welfare Association Prakasam district executive president, Pendyala Narayana and other members organized a program at the Phule Statue near New Vegetable Market.

Narayana said that the Mandal Commission was set up on January 1, 1979, and it submitted report on December 31, 1980 recommending reservations for socially and educationally backward classes in 42 issues. After a decade, he explained that VP Singh put the Mandal Commission report on the table of Parliament on August 7, 1990. He said that it was due to his recommendations the OBCs received 27 percent reservations and demanded that the government implement the recommendations of Mandal in the remaining 40 issues also. The legal advisor to the association Sk Azeez, town president Panditi Srinivasa Rao and others also participated in the programme.

BC Welfare Association Youth Wing organized similar celebrations in Chirala by garlanding the photograph of Mandal at the Clock Tower Circle. The youth president Kranthi Kumar, Kamakshi Care Hospital MD Tadivalasa Devaraju, Yanamala Yanadirao, Gunti Vijay, Vallepu Venu, Nellipudi Ramakrishna and others also participated in the programme.