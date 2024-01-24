Ongole: BCs urged to support TDP

Ongole: The TDP organised a ‘Jayaho BC’ meeting at Devarajugattu in Peddaraveedu mandal of Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency on Tuesday. TDP Ongole parliamentary district president Dr Nukasani Balaji participated in the meeting as the chief guest.



Addressing the gathering, Balaji alleged that the BCs, SCs and STs were subjected to violence and torture under the rule of the YSRCP. He requested the BCs to vote for TDP candidates and support them.

He said that the TDP has implemented many welfare schemes and programmes exclusively for the BCs, but YSRCP neglected them. The YSRCP government has attacked the BCs in many incidents and booked cases on innocent people.

The Yerragondapalem TDP in-charge Guduri Erixon Babu said that the YSRCP leaders are still trying to abuse the TDP leaders and workers, and urged public to compare the rule of TDP and YSRCP.

He said that the BCs, SCs and STs are vexed with the YSRCP, and have already decided to teach a lesson in the coming elections. The mandal TDP president Mettu Srinivasa Reddy, Gumma Gangaraju, Palankaiah, Gottam Srinivasa Reddy and other TDP leaders and workers were present.