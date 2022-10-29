Ongole: Collector Dinesh Kumar felicitated for services during Covid

Ongole (Prakasam District): Governor and president of Indian Red Cross Society Andhra Pradesh Biswabhusan Harichandan felicitated Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar at a programme in Vijayawada on Friday. He was felicitated for his services during the three waves of Covid-19 pandemic in partnership with the IRCS while working as the Joint Collector of Guntur district.

Responding quickly and aptly during the pandemic, Dinesh Kumar has mobilised toilet and sanitary kits for more than 5,000 patients at Covid care centres and Covid hospital in partnership with ITC. He managed to arrange food, milk and water for more than 22,000 migrant workers from other States going through Guntur district with assistance from the State government and IRC.

When the mortuaries and crematoriums were full of bodies, the then Joint Collector of Guntur district, Dinesh Kumar, mobilised funds for the construction of one gas-based crematorium and two new chambers-based crematoriums from donors like ITC, Tobacco Associations, Rice millers association, chamber of commerce etc, within 45 days. He also oversaw the transportation and cremation of corona victims free of cost with the help of Amma Ashram.

Dinesh Kumar also offered community counselling services to the corona patients in government hospitals with the help of Indian Red Cross volunteers, took initiation for tele-counselling and delivered goods and services to senior citizens,

who are living away from their children. During Covid third, Dinesh Kumar also managed oxygen supply management and convince donors of oxygen concentrators.

"My sincere thanks and gratitude to all the good hearts and Red Cross Guntur chapter, who have contributed their service and funds for the great public cause," responded Dinesh Kumar for the recognition and felicitation from the Governor.