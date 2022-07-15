Ongole: Commercial taxes services staff opposes reorganisation

Ongole (Prakasam District): The members of Andhra Pradesh Commercial Taxes Services Association staged a protest in front of the district office in Ongole and other offices in the district, demanding the government take back the GOs issued for the unscientific reorganisation of the department.

The association Nellore division president Jajula Narasinga Rao, secretary J Sujatha Bai and other members explained that the association itself asked for the reorganisation of the department, but the method proposed by the government for the purpose will damage the balance in the department, and end the circle system.

They said that some officers in the department have brought up regional offices at Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam and allocated 107 staff to them, by understaffing the circles.

Also, they lamented that the powers in the department are being provided to the regional offices and nullifying the role of circle offices.

They said that this type of reorganization will damage the balance in the department and demanded the government cancel the GOs and conduct the transfers of the employees just in the old model.