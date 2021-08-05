Ongole: Cops create awareness on wearing BIS helmet

Ongole: The Ongole rural police conducted a helmet drive in the limits of Maddipadu, Santhanuthalapadu and Chimakurthy police stations and created awareness among the bike riders on compulsorily wearing helmets and advising them to purchase and use only BIS standard helmets.

In the drive held on the National Highway 16, State Highway 39 along with other places on Wednesday, the Ongole rural CI R Rambabu advised the motorcyclists to wear standard helmets for their safety and the protection of their families. He said that people who drive vehicles with caution are also prone to accidents and may succumb to injuries. He said that the helmets act as protective shields to the bikers during the accidents and saves them from grave injuries to the head.

He advised the motorists to take wearing the BIS standard helmet is a responsibility for safe travel. He asked the motorists to make sure that their negligence does not become a curse for their children and family members.

He said that the Prakasam police will continue to conduct helmet drives regularly and will penalise those motorbike riders who are not wearing BIS standard helmets.

Maddipadu SI Y Nagaraju, Santhanuthalapadu SI D Rajarao, Chimakurthy SI P Nagasivareddy and their staff also participated in the helmet drive.