Ongole: Corporate hospital-like treatment at government hospitals says MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole (Prakasam district) : MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy stated that the government is committed to providing corporate hospital-like treatment in general hospitals. He, along with district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, inaugurated the newly constructed Urban Public Health Centre at Pragati Colony here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Balineni said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has focused on renovating schools and hospitals under Nadu-Nedu programme, unlike any other Chief Minister earlier. He said the government is constructing new hospitals wherever necessary, and sanctioned Rs 80 lakh for the construction of each UPHC in Ongole. He said that by adding another Rs 48 lakh from municipal corporation, they constructed the UPHC with Rs 1.28 crore, and gearing up to finish four others soon. Stating that the government wants the hospitals to provide corporate-level treatment, the MLA advised the doctors to work with a commitment to public health.

Collector Dinesh Kumar said the government wants the people in urban localities to get primary health services at no cost. He said that they are making arrangements to appoint full staff in the new five UPHCs in the town to provide best services to the public. He said that the PHCs will conduct 63 types of tests to detect ailments at the early stage and the people will receive the test results on their mobiles. The Collector informed that they provide 172 varieties of WHO standard medicines also in the PHCs.

DMHO Dr Rajyalakshmi, OUDA chairperson Singaraju Meena Kumari, Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, local corporator Seshagiri and others participated in the programme.