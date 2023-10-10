Ongole Declaration at Adhikajana Akanksha Sadassu

Ongole(Prakasam district): “It is the trust of the public that one needs to have, then the money to work for the people, and I thank the poor for their trust in me and making this Aikyata Vijayapatham padayatra a success,” said retired IAS Gujju Suvarna Ratna Karunakara Rajendra Vijaya Kumar, aka GSRKR Vijay Kumar. He announced an Ongole Declaration in a public meeting at Church Centre in Ongole on Monday evening, by giving shape to the demands and aspirations of various sections of the society, particularly from youth and poor people irrespective of their caste, creed, region and religion.

Speaking at a public meeting, Vijay Kumar shared anecdotes from his Aikyata padayatra for more than 1,000 kilometres and said that he and his team were moved by the plight of the poor people. Quoting Ambedkar several times in his speech, he advised the public to wake up at least now and make a difference in their lives. Vijay Kumar said that though SC and ST population is about 26 per cent in the State, they own only 2 per cent of land in the State. He stated that his padayatra is not politically motivated, but it is like surveying the issues in society and working for the development of the poor in various villages and slums.

As part of Ongole Declaration, he demanded the government to sanction a total of Rs 10,000 crores as subsidy every year for the unemployed and poor youth from all castes as personal loans for livelihood and establishment of MSME Units. He demanded a revolving fund for SC, ST, BC, Minorities and others for bank loans, and demanded filling of all vacancies every year through APPSC, DSC and other notifications, reopen AP Study Circle with academic and hostel facilities, and arrange study circles in the headquarters of erstwhile districts.

As part of Ongole Declaration, Vijay Kumar demanded government school for every village and tribal hamlet, implementation of Right to Education Act by offering 25 per cent of seats to the poor, scholarships for all SC, ST students up to their PG studies wherever the college is. His other demands include, Videsi Vidya scheme for SC and ST students with a family income of lesser than Rs 15 lakh per annum, restoration of occupied assigned lands to owners, distribute 3 acres of land to SC, ST, BC and minority farm workers, allotment of housing plots of 3 cents in rural areas, and 2 cents in urban areas by approving a loan of Rs 6 lakhs for the construction of the house.

Vijay Kumar also demanded increase of pensions for the disabled to Rs 5,000 and other pensions to Rs 4,000 per month, offering Rs 2,000 to the eligible second person in the family, and extension of widow pensions to poor single women. Vijay Kumar demanded free life insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakhs for people above 18 years of age, regularisation of employees working in SERP, MEPMA, DRDA, and NREGS, and offer compassionate appointments to their kin. He said that the Aikyata Vijayapatham is for the poor, by the poor, and to enlighten their lives with the liberation of poverty.