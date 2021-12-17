Ongole: Divyesh Yeluri receives Global Fame Award

Ongole: The sixteen-year-old young entrepreneur from Prakasam district, Divyesh Yeluri received the Global Fame Award-2021 as the Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year from the Vkonnect Star, a brand-building organisation by the hands of Bipasa Basu in a scintillating programme in Kolkata on Wednesday night.

Divyesh conceptualised a face-labelled antimicrobial towel and launched it in the market under the brand name 'Towelight'. The Towelight towels have a separate section marked for cleaning only the face and avoiding the other part used to clean the remaining below-the-belt part of the body.

Divyesh launched the eco-friendly, activated silver technology and non-odour towels in five colours in the market and online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and received a great response from the customers. Divyesh Yeluri is the youngest of the entrepreneurs who received the Global Fame Award- 2021 and is still pursuing education. His father, Parchur MLA Sambasiva Rao received the Aadarsh Yuva Vidhayak Samman (Ideal Youth MLA Award) from the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad by the hands of the speaker of Jharkhand Assembly, Rabindra Nath Mahato, last year. The locals, industrialists and political leaders from the region appreciated Divyesh for his entrepreneurship skills and congratulated Sambasiva Rao for nurturing his son at a tender age.